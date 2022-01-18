TCM Group Reports 2021 Earnings Below Guidance (PLX AI) – TCM Group 2021 revenue DKK 1,108 million vs guidance DKK 1,090-1,120 million. TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of DKK 148-160 million and below consensus of DKK 150 millionIncreasing raw material prices and an … (PLX AI) – TCM Group 2021 revenue DKK 1,108 million vs guidance DKK 1,090-1,120 million.

TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of DKK 148-160 million and below consensus of DKK 150 million

Increasing raw material prices and an extremely unstable supply chain situation has impacted our earnings negatively, CEO said

In the fourth quarter TCM Group saw many customers postponing the delivery of high margin orders

The revenue was replaced by revenue from third party products, a revenue which carried a lower margin Wertpapier

