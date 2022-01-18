TCM Group Reports 2021 Earnings Below Guidance
(PLX AI) – TCM Group 2021 revenue DKK 1,108 million vs guidance DKK 1,090-1,120 million. TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of DKK 148-160 million and below consensus of DKK 150 millionIncreasing raw material prices and an …
- TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of DKK 148-160 million and below consensus of DKK 150 million
- Increasing raw material prices and an extremely unstable supply chain situation has impacted our earnings negatively, CEO said
- In the fourth quarter TCM Group saw many customers postponing the delivery of high margin orders
- The revenue was replaced by revenue from third party products, a revenue which carried a lower margin
