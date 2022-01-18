checkAd

Prysmian Sites in Germany Searched by German Federal Cartel Office

(PLX AI) – Prysmian informs about searches conducted by the German Federal Cartel Office at certain Group’s sites in Germany.The searches were conducted as part of an investigation by the FCO concerning an alleged coordination of industry-standard …

  • (PLX AI) – Prysmian informs about searches conducted by the German Federal Cartel Office at certain Group’s sites in Germany.
  • The searches were conducted as part of an investigation by the FCO concerning an alleged coordination of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany
  • Prysmian is cooperating with the FCO
