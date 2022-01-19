Maersk Drilling Gets 21-Month Contract with TotalEnergies
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies for the high-efficiency jack-up rig Maersk Reacher in the North Sea.
- The contract is expected to commence in July 2022, with a duration of 21 months
- The contract includes options to extend the duration by up to 27 additional months
