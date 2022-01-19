EQT Shares Fall 2% as Higher Costs Trump Earnings Beat (PLX AI) – EQT shares fell at the open despite reporting full-year earnings comfortably ahead of consensus estimates, as traders zeroed in on higher costs. FY adjusted revenue of EUR 1,623 million beat consensus of EUR 1,468 million, while adjusted … (PLX AI) – EQT shares fell at the open despite reporting full-year earnings comfortably ahead of consensus estimates, as traders zeroed in on higher costs.

FY adjusted revenue of EUR 1,623 million beat consensus of EUR 1,468 million, while adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,100 million topped estimates of EUR 981 million

EQT delivered a record strong report, with both management fees and carried interest beating expectations, analysts at SEB said

This was a strong earnings beat driven by carry, and it shows EQT's strength in structurally growing private assets, Bank of America analysts said

Significantly higher-than-expected carried interest and marginally higher management fees offset higher-than-expected cost increases, Goldman Sachs analysts said



