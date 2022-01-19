EQT Shares Fall 2% as Higher Costs Trump Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – EQT shares fell at the open despite reporting full-year earnings comfortably ahead of consensus estimates, as traders zeroed in on higher costs. FY adjusted revenue of EUR 1,623 million beat consensus of EUR 1,468 million, while adjusted …
- FY adjusted revenue of EUR 1,623 million beat consensus of EUR 1,468 million, while adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,100 million topped estimates of EUR 981 million
- EQT delivered a record strong report, with both management fees and carried interest beating expectations, analysts at SEB said
- This was a strong earnings beat driven by carry, and it shows EQT's strength in structurally growing private assets, Bank of America analysts said
- Significantly higher-than-expected carried interest and marginally higher management fees offset higher-than-expected cost increases, Goldman Sachs analysts said
