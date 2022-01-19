Bavarian Nordic Names Russell Thirsk New Chief Operating Officer (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic appoints Russell Thirsk as new Chief Operating Officer.Appointment effective from April 1, 2022Thirsk will take over this position from Henrik Birk, who has decided to seek new challenges outside Bavarian NordicThirsk … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic appoints Russell Thirsk as new Chief Operating Officer.

Appointment effective from April 1, 2022

Thirsk will take over this position from Henrik Birk, who has decided to seek new challenges outside Bavarian Nordic

Thirsk joins Bavarian Nordic from GSK, where he has served as Head of Operations at GSK Vaccines in Belgium since 2016 Wertpapier

Bavarian Nordic Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 09:14 | | 57 0 | 0 19.01.2022, 09:14 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer