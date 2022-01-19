TCM Group Drops 7% After Earnings Miss, Recommendation Downgrade (PLX AI) – TCM Group dropped 7% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations last night and after a major Nordic bank downgraded its recommendation on the stock. TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of … (PLX AI) – TCM Group dropped 7% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations last night and after a major Nordic bank downgraded its recommendation on the stock.

TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of DKK 148-160 million and below consensus of DKK 150 million

The stock was cut to hold from buy at SEB, with price target cut to DKK 160 from DKK 210

We expect headwinds to remain through 2022 and given a lack of share triggers downgrade from buy to hold, SEB said

The delayed orders are likely to be delivered during Q1 and provide a small boost to revenue, but this will be more than offset by continued supply chain challenges and elevated raw material prices in 2022, SEB said



Wertpapier

TCM Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 09:40 | | 44 0 | 0 19.01.2022, 09:40 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer