ALK-Abello Has 27% Upside, Nordic Banks Say in Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello is poised to report a solid end to the year and gradually increase guidance in 2022, analysts said. The stock was upgraded to buy from hold at both DNB and Danske Bank todayPrice target of DKK 3,500 at DNB and 3,600 at … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello is poised to report a solid end to the year and gradually increase guidance in 2022, analysts said.

The stock was upgraded to buy from hold at both DNB and Danske Bank today

Price target of DKK 3,500 at DNB and 3,600 at Danske

ALK-Abello will probably announce 8% organic growth in Q4, both banks agreed

Expect ALK-Abello to provide a conservative outlook for 2022 and then increase it during the year, DNB said Wertpapier

Alk-Abello (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 09:49 | | 36 0 | 0 19.01.2022, 09:49 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer