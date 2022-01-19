ALK-Abello Has 27% Upside, Nordic Banks Say in Upgrade to Buy
- (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello is poised to report a solid end to the year and gradually increase guidance in 2022, analysts said.
- The stock was upgraded to buy from hold at both DNB and Danske Bank today
- Price target of DKK 3,500 at DNB and 3,600 at Danske
- ALK-Abello will probably announce 8% organic growth in Q4, both banks agreed
- Expect ALK-Abello to provide a conservative outlook for 2022 and then increase it during the year, DNB said
