Hexagon at Attractive Entry Point, DNB Says in Upgrade to Buy

  • (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares are at an attractive entry point after recent weakness, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target cut to SEK 145 from SEK 150
  • Hexagon could underperform Nordic Capital Goods peers short-term due to a sector rotation out of high-multiple stocks, but the company offers strong execution, structural growth and resilient double-digit EPS CAGR prospects with expanding margins medium-term, DNB said
  • Hexagon shares are down 0.5% at SEK 126 in early trading
Autor: PLX AI
19.01.2022, 09:57   

