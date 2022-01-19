Hexagon at Attractive Entry Point, DNB Says in Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares are at an attractive entry point after recent weakness, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.Price target cut to SEK 145 from SEK 150Hexagon could underperform Nordic Capital Goods peers short-term … (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares are at an attractive entry point after recent weakness, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.

Price target cut to SEK 145 from SEK 150

Hexagon could underperform Nordic Capital Goods peers short-term due to a sector rotation out of high-multiple stocks, but the company offers strong execution, structural growth and resilient double-digit EPS CAGR prospects with expanding margins medium-term, DNB said

Hexagon shares are down 0.5% at SEK 126 in early trading Wertpapier

