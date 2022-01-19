RWE Gets CfD Award in Poland for 20 MW Solar Projects (PLX AI) – RWE successful in Polish renewables auctions.Contract for Difference awards for solar projects with more than 20 MWac capacityCommissioning expected end of 2023Further PV projects with more than 60 MWac capacity under construction this … (PLX AI) – RWE successful in Polish renewables auctions.

Contract for Difference awards for solar projects with more than 20 MWac capacity

Commissioning expected end of 2023

Further PV projects with more than 60 MWac capacity under construction this year

