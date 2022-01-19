US Bancorp Q4 EPS Below Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – US Bancorp Q4 net income USD 1,673 million vs. estimate USD 1,650 million.Q4 EPS $1.07 vs. estimate $1.10Return on average assets of 1.16% and return on average common equity of 13.0% for 4Q21Net revenue decline driven by lower mortgage …
