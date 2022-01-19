Aurubis Raises Pretax Profit Outlook After Strong First Quarter (PLX AI) – Aurubis Q1 operating pretax profit EUR 152 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-500 million, up from EUR 320-380 million previouslyThe main reasons for the higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period included a … (PLX AI) – Aurubis Q1 operating pretax profit EUR 152 million.

Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-500 million, up from EUR 320-380 million previously

The main reasons for the higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period included a very good operating performance in all plants, considerably higher revenues from sulfuric acid sales, and an improved metal gain with increased metal prices, especially for the industrial metals (copper, tin, nickel, zinc), the company said

