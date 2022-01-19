PREVIEW: Sandvik Focus on Mining Order Intake, Demand Comments (PLX AI) – Sandvik is due to report earnings tomorrow morning, with focus squarely on order intake in its mining division and management comments about demand prospects in the new year. Order intake organic growth probably slowed down to 11% in Q4 … (PLX AI) – Sandvik is due to report earnings tomorrow morning, with focus squarely on order intake in its mining division and management comments about demand prospects in the new year.

Order intake organic growth probably slowed down to 11% in Q4 from 20% in Q3, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said (buy, SEK 300)

But management is likely to have a positive view of business momentum, Kepler said

Mining demand likely remained strong, with short-cyclical demand also recovering with the help of general industry and aerospace demand, SEB said (hold, SEK 265)

Supply chain challenges are likely to linger into Q1, but there should be no further deterioration: SEB

Sandvik has an organic growth problem and faces structural headwinds in automotive tooling, Bank of America said earlier this month when it resumed coverage of the stock with underperform and price target SEK 225



