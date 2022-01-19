Autodesk Buys Moxion Cloud Solution for Digital Dailies (PLX AI) – Autodesk buys New Zealand-based Moxion, a cloud solution for Digital Dailies.The transaction closed during Autodesk's fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ending January 31, 2022, and will have no material impact on Autodesk's fourth quarter … (PLX AI) – Autodesk buys New Zealand-based Moxion, a cloud solution for Digital Dailies.

The transaction closed during Autodesk's fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ending January 31, 2022, and will have no material impact on Autodesk's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 guidance presented on November 23, 2021

