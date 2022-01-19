Stillfront Reports Preliminary Earnings Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Stillfront Q4 Net revenue of between SEK 1,430-1,450 million; estimate SEK 1,433 million.Stillfront Q4 Adjusted EBIT of between SEK 450-465 million; estimate SEK 357 millionStillfront implies full-year 2021 net revenue of SEK 5,453 … (PLX AI) – Stillfront Q4 Net revenue of between SEK 1,430-1,450 million; estimate SEK 1,433 million.

Stillfront Q4 Adjusted EBIT of between SEK 450-465 million; estimate SEK 357 million

Stillfront implies full-year 2021 net revenue of SEK 5,453 million; estimate SEK 5,450 million

Stillfront implies full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT of SEK 1,800 million; estimate SEK 1,490 million

The marketing landscape continued to improve, and our user acquisition spend reached all-time high levels in the quarter with sustained high returns, CEO said Wertpapier

Stillfront Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 19:28 | | 43 0 | 0 19.01.2022, 19:28 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer