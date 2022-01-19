Kinder Morgan Sees 2022 Net Income Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Kinder Morgan Q4 net income USD 637 million vs. estimate USD 592 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD 609 million vs. estimate USD 613 millionQ4 EPS USD 0.28 vs. estimate USD 0.27For 2022, KMI expects to generate net income attributable to … (PLX AI) – Kinder Morgan Q4 net income USD 637 million vs. estimate USD 592 million.

Q4 adjusted net income USD 609 million vs. estimate USD 613 million

Q4 EPS USD 0.28 vs. estimate USD 0.27

For 2022, KMI expects to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share

Consensus was for net income of $2.4 billion Wertpapier

