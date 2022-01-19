checkAd

Discover Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

(PLX AI) – Discover Q4 net income USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,040 millionQ4 EPS USD 3.64 vs. estimate USD 3.62Digital Banking pretax income of $1.5 billion for the quarter was $467 million higher than the prior year period reflecting a …

  • (PLX AI) – Discover Q4 net income USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,040 million
  • Q4 EPS USD 3.64 vs. estimate USD 3.62
  • Digital Banking pretax income of $1.5 billion for the quarter was $467 million higher than the prior year period reflecting a lower provision for credit losses and higher revenue net of interest expense, partially offset by higher operating expenses
  • Credit card loans ended the quarter at $74.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year
  • Personal loans decreased $241 million, or 3%
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
19.01.2022, 22:19  |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discover Q4 Earnings Top Estimates (PLX AI) – Discover Q4 net income USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,040 millionQ4 EPS USD 3.64 vs. estimate USD 3.62Digital Banking pretax income of $1.5 billion for the quarter was $467 million higher than the prior year period reflecting a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
ASML Q4 Net Income EUR 1,774 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,520 Million
Siemens Gamesa Says ITC Confirms Its Technology Doesn't Infringe Patent
Bavarian Nordic Names Russell Thirsk New Chief Operating Officer
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Bank of America Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Non-Interest Expense up 6%
Hochtief Announces $350 Million Contract for CPB Contractors
RWE Gets CfD Award in Poland for 20 MW Solar Projects
Maersk Drilling Gets 21-Month Contract with TotalEnergies
TCM Group Drops 7% After Earnings Miss, Recommendation Downgrade
Titel
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
Stadler Rail Gets 504 Tram-Train Contract for EUR 4 Billion
Leoni Investigated by German Federal Cartel Office
SAP to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in 2022
BASF Expands Production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide with New Factory in France
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO