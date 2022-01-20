Comet Holding Reports 2021 Earnings Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Comet FY Revenue CHF 513 million beats consensus of CHF 501 million.EBITDA margin of 20% is also ahead of expectations, and above last year's 14.8%Company exceeded its own revenue guidance of CHF 480-500 millionFull earnings report due … (PLX AI) – Comet FY Revenue CHF 513 million beats consensus of CHF 501 million.

EBITDA margin of 20% is also ahead of expectations, and above last year's 14.8%

Company exceeded its own revenue guidance of CHF 480-500 million

Full earnings report due March 4 Wertpapier

