Comet Holding Reports 2021 Earnings Above Consensus
(PLX AI) – Comet FY Revenue CHF 513 million beats consensus of CHF 501 million.EBITDA margin of 20% is also ahead of expectations, and above last year's 14.8%Company exceeded its own revenue guidance of CHF 480-500 millionFull earnings report due …
