Galenica 2021 Sales Beat Consensus; Sees Improved Earnings Outlook (PLX AI) – Galenica FY revenue CHF 3,834.7 million vs. estimate CHF 3,709 million.Galenica expects an extraordinary EBIT contribution related to COVID-19 between 14% and 16%Says extraordinary additional sales rose again in connection with … (PLX AI) – Galenica FY revenue CHF 3,834.7 million vs. estimate CHF 3,709 million.

Galenica expects an extraordinary EBIT contribution related to COVID-19 between +14% and +16%

Says extraordinary additional sales rose again in connection with COVID-19, while on the other hand, drug sales for cold and flu infections rose sharply year on year

Sees FY adj. EBIT growth 24-28% Wertpapier

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 06:40

