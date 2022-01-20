Galenica 2021 Sales Beat Consensus; Sees Improved Earnings Outlook
(PLX AI) – Galenica FY revenue CHF 3,834.7 million vs. estimate CHF 3,709 million.Galenica expects an extraordinary EBIT contribution related to COVID-19 between 14% and 16%Says extraordinary additional sales rose again in connection with …
- (PLX AI) – Galenica FY revenue CHF 3,834.7 million vs. estimate CHF 3,709 million.
- Galenica expects an extraordinary EBIT contribution related to COVID-19 between +14% and +16%
- Says extraordinary additional sales rose again in connection with COVID-19, while on the other hand, drug sales for cold and flu infections rose sharply year on year
- Sees FY adj. EBIT growth 24-28%
