Kuehne+Nagel Sees Persistent Supply Chain Challenges Disrupting Sea Freight
- Kuehne+Nagel says current disruption at nine ‘hot spot’ ports is 11.6 million TEU waiting days – one of highest levels ever recorded
- At present, roughly 80% of the disruption is associated with North American ports, Kuehne+Nagel said
- Kuehne+Nagel is launching the Seaexplorer disruption indicator to measure the efficiency of the world container shipping networks
- The indicator shows the cumulative TEU* waiting time in days in the ports of Prince Rupert, Vancouver/Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, New York, Savannah, Hong Kong, Shanghai/Ningbo as well as Rotterdam/Antwerp
