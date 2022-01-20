Kuehne+Nagel Sees Persistent Supply Chain Challenges Disrupting Sea Freight (PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel sea freight disruption indicator points to persistent supply chain challenges.Kuehne Nagel says current disruption at nine ‘hot spot’ ports is 11.6 million TEU waiting days – one of highest levels ever recordedAt present, … (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel sea freight disruption indicator points to persistent supply chain challenges.

Kuehne+Nagel says current disruption at nine ‘hot spot’ ports is 11.6 million TEU waiting days – one of highest levels ever recorded

At present, roughly 80% of the disruption is associated with North American ports, Kuehne+Nagel said

Kuehne+Nagel is launching the Seaexplorer disruption indicator to measure the efficiency of the world container shipping networks

The indicator shows the cumulative TEU* waiting time in days in the ports of Prince Rupert, Vancouver/Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, New York, Savannah, Hong Kong, Shanghai/Ningbo as well as Rotterdam/Antwerp



Kuehne + Nagel International Aktie





