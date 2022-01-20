Aker Offshore Wind Not Planning Capital Increase After ScotWind Failure (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind remains committed to its strategy after not securing any projects in the the ScotWind leasing round.The company expects to see its pipeline mature across several markets during 2022Says committed to developing offshore … (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind remains committed to its strategy after not securing any projects in the the ScotWind leasing round.

The company expects to see its pipeline mature across several markets during 2022

Says committed to developing offshore floating wind in the UK, where future opportunities include plans for floating wind in the Celtic Sea and the INTOG leasing process to help decarbonise Scotland's oil and gas sector

Aker Horizons remains fully committed to supporting Aker Offshore Wind as a long -term owner and will ensure that the company has access to sufficient funding to maintain its operations and pursue its development program

The company is currently not planning a capital increase



Wertpapier

Aker Offshore Wind Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 07:06 | | 70 0 | 0 20.01.2022, 07:06 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer