Aker Offshore Wind Not Planning Capital Increase After ScotWind Failure
- (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind remains committed to its strategy after not securing any projects in the the ScotWind leasing round.
- The company expects to see its pipeline mature across several markets during 2022
- Says committed to developing offshore floating wind in the UK, where future opportunities include plans for floating wind in the Celtic Sea and the INTOG leasing process to help decarbonise Scotland's oil and gas sector
- Aker Horizons remains fully committed to supporting Aker Offshore Wind as a long -term owner and will ensure that the company has access to sufficient funding to maintain its operations and pursue its development program
- The company is currently not planning a capital increase
