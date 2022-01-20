Puma Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations on Strong Global Demand
(PLX AI) – Puma Q4 EBIT EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million.Q4 revenue EUR 1,767 million vs. estimate EUR 1,629 millionCurrency-adjusted sales growth of approx. 14% Full report Feb. 23
