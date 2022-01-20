Avanza Higher Costs Overshadowing Profit Beat, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Avanza fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations, but costs continuing to increase may take the spotlight, analysts said. Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses increased 14% in the quarterThat brought the … (PLX AI) – Avanza fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations, but costs continuing to increase may take the spotlight, analysts said.

Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses increased 14% in the quarter

That brought the full-year cost increase to 13%, or 16.7% excluding some accounting effects -- that is SEK 10 million more than the company had previously estimated

With management now guiding costs for 2022 to amount to SEK 1,050-1,070 million, the midpoint is cost growth of 22.5% compared to 2021, SEB said

