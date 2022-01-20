Sandvik Rises 1.6% as Strong Orders Trump Margin Concerns (PLX AI) – Sandvik shares rose 1.6% at the open as strong order intake and revenues trumped concerns about the profit margin. Sandvik Q4 revenue SEK 29,128 million vs. estimate SEK 27,300 million, with orders SEK 30,902 million vs. estimate SEK … (PLX AI) – Sandvik shares rose 1.6% at the open as strong order intake and revenues trumped concerns about the profit margin.

Sandvik Q4 revenue SEK 29,128 million vs. estimate SEK 27,300 million, with orders SEK 30,902 million vs. estimate SEK 28,225 million

But Q4 adj. EBIT of SEK 5,106 million was in line with consensus of SEK 5,100 million, causing some to question the slightly disappointing margin

However, with orders 10% above expectations, the stock shook off these concerns

The lion's share of the beat was in mining, but also the short cyclical SMM came in better than expected, SEB said

Estimates are likely to come up mid-single digits and the shares should outperform today, SEB said



Wertpapier

Sandvik Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 09:05 | | 16 0 | 0 20.01.2022, 09:05 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer