Embracer Rises 3.5% as Danske Says Buy on Strong Organic Growth Prospects
(PLX AI) – Embracer shares rose 3.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.Embracer games scheduled for release in the coming years are likely to reach new highs in value, Danske saidThe …
- (PLX AI) – Embracer shares rose 3.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- Embracer games scheduled for release in the coming years are likely to reach new highs in value, Danske said
- The pipeline will contribute to strong organic growth, even as revenue streams are diversified, Danske said
- Price target of SEK 145 implies implies 64% upside from yesterday's close
