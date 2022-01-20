Embracer Rises 3.5% as Danske Says Buy on Strong Organic Growth Prospects (PLX AI) – Embracer shares rose 3.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.Embracer games scheduled for release in the coming years are likely to reach new highs in value, Danske saidThe … (PLX AI) – Embracer shares rose 3.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.

Embracer games scheduled for release in the coming years are likely to reach new highs in value, Danske said

The pipeline will contribute to strong organic growth, even as revenue streams are diversified, Danske said

Price target of SEK 145 implies implies 64% upside from yesterday's close Wertpapier

