Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says Israel orders three new submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.Ministry of Defence on the framework conditions for the purchase of three Dakar-class submarinesIn preparation for the expected order, thyssenkrupp had … (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says Israel orders three new submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Ministry of Defence on the framework conditions for the purchase of three Dakar-class submarines

In preparation for the expected order, thyssenkrupp had already agreed to investments of about 250 million euro for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in 2019

20.01.2022, 11:34

