Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says Israel orders three new submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.Ministry of Defence on the framework conditions for the purchase of three Dakar-class submarinesIn preparation for the expected order, thyssenkrupp had …
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says Israel orders three new submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
- Ministry of Defence on the framework conditions for the purchase of three Dakar-class submarines
- In preparation for the expected order, thyssenkrupp had already agreed to investments of about 250 million euro for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in 2019
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0