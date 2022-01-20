Thule Rises as SEB Says Buy on Organic Growth, Margin Expansion (PLX AI) – Thule shares rose 2.2% after SEB analysts upgrade the stock to buy from hold.Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 520Thule is poised for 10% organic growth this year and is likely to see margin expansion supported by price increases, … (PLX AI) – Thule shares rose 2.2% after SEB analysts upgrade the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 520

Thule is poised for 10% organic growth this year and is likely to see margin expansion supported by price increases, SEB said

Price increases from this earlier this month should be more than offset external inflation this year: SEB Wertpapier

Thule Group Aktie





