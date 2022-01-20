Thule Rises as SEB Says Buy on Organic Growth, Margin Expansion
(PLX AI) – Thule shares rose 2.2% after SEB analysts upgrade the stock to buy from hold.Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 520Thule is poised for 10% organic growth this year and is likely to see margin expansion supported by price increases, …
- Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 520
- Thule is poised for 10% organic growth this year and is likely to see margin expansion supported by price increases, SEB said
- Price increases from this earlier this month should be more than offset external inflation this year: SEB
