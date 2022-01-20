NKT Included in German Federal Cartel Office Investigation of Price Coordination (PLX AI) – NKT is cooperating with the German Federal Cartel Office as searches are being carried out at the company’s two main German sites.This is part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various power cable manufacturers … (PLX AI) – NKT is cooperating with the German Federal Cartel Office as searches are being carried out at the company’s two main German sites.

This is part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various power cable manufacturers and other industry-related companies

NKT says reason behind the investigations are suspicions that power cable manufacturers potentially have coordinated calculations of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany Wertpapier

