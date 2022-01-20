Travelers Q4 Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Travelers Q4 net income USD 1,333 million vs. estimate USD 942 million.Q4 combined ratio 88%Q4 underlying combined ratio 88.7%Core income increased primarily due to higher net investment income and a higher underlying underwriting gainNet …
- (PLX AI) – Travelers Q4 net income USD 1,333 million vs. estimate USD 942 million.
- Q4 combined ratio 88%
- Q4 underlying combined ratio 88.7%
- Core income increased primarily due to higher net investment income and a higher underlying underwriting gain
- Net investment income of $743 million pre-tax ($624 million after-tax) increased 10%
