American Airlines Q4 Loss Smaller Than Expected; Revenue Tops Consensus

(PLX AI) – American Airlines Q4 net income USD -931 million vs. estimate USD -955 million.Q4 revenue USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,370 millionQ4 adjusted net income USD -921 million vs. estimate USD -982 millionSays expects its first-quarter …

  • (PLX AI) – American Airlines Q4 net income USD -931 million vs. estimate USD -955 million.
  • Q4 revenue USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,370 million
  • Q4 adjusted net income USD -921 million vs. estimate USD -982 million
  • Says expects its first-quarter capacity to be down approximately 8% to 10% compared to the first quarter of 2019
  • American expects its first-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20% to 22% versus the first quarter of 2019
Autor: PLX AI
20.01.2022, 13:01   

