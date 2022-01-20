Atlantia Reports 2021 Results Better Than Its Guidance (PLX AI) – Atlantia FY EBITDA EUR 4,000 million, excluding Autostrade per l'Italia.Operating revenue of approximately €6.3bn (€5.3bn in 2020) up 19% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November 2021 (€6.0bn)Operating cash flow (FFO) of … (PLX AI) – Atlantia FY EBITDA EUR 4,000 million, excluding Autostrade per l'Italia.

Operating revenue of approximately €6.3bn (€5.3bn in 2020) up 19% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November 2021 (€6.0bn)

Operating cash flow (FFO) of approximately €2.7bn (€1.8bn in 2020) up 50% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November (€2.4bn)

Capital expenditure totals approximately €1.1bn (€0.9bn in 2020) Wertpapier

Atlantia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 13:49 | | 32 0 | 0 20.01.2022, 13:49 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer