Atlantia Reports 2021 Results Better Than Its Guidance
(PLX AI) – Atlantia FY EBITDA EUR 4,000 million, excluding Autostrade per l'Italia.Operating revenue of approximately €6.3bn (€5.3bn in 2020) up 19% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November 2021 (€6.0bn)Operating cash flow (FFO) of …
- (PLX AI) – Atlantia FY EBITDA EUR 4,000 million, excluding Autostrade per l'Italia.
- Operating revenue of approximately €6.3bn (€5.3bn in 2020) up 19% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November 2021 (€6.0bn)
- Operating cash flow (FFO) of approximately €2.7bn (€1.8bn in 2020) up 50% and ahead of outlook presented to the market in November (€2.4bn)
- Capital expenditure totals approximately €1.1bn (€0.9bn in 2020)
