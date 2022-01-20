Novo Nordisk Shares Slip as Handelsbanken Sees Uncertainty Around New Guidance (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk traded down 1.8% after Handelsbanken cut its target price on the stock, citing uncertainties about Novo's guidance for the new year.Price target cut to DKK 650 from DKK 745, with recommendation maintained at holdNovo may … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk traded down 1.8% after Handelsbanken cut its target price on the stock, citing uncertainties about Novo's guidance for the new year.

Price target cut to DKK 650 from DKK 745, with recommendation maintained at hold

Novo may guide for revenue and EBIT growth of 3-8% for 2022, Handelsbanken said

Historically, Novo has been conservative with its outlook, and able to lift it later in the year: Handelsbanken

Novo is trading at 60% premium to peers now, according to Handelsbanken Wertpapier

