Union Pacific Q4 Revenue Tops Expectations
Q4 revenue USD 5,700 million vs. estimate USD 5,620 million, up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes
- (PLX AI) – Union Pacific Q4 net income USD 1,700 million vs. estimate USD 1,710 million.
- Q4 revenue USD 5,700 million vs. estimate USD 5,620 million, up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes
- Q4 operating income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,460 million
