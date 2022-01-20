Lumen Gets $1.2 Billion Network Services Contract from U.S. Government (PLX AI) – Lumen Technologies says U.S. Department of Agriculture awards Lumen $1.2 billion network services contract.Lumen will modernize and transform USDA's IT services across the U.S. and abroad (PLX AI) – Lumen Technologies says U.S. Department of Agriculture awards Lumen $1.2 billion network services contract.

Lumen will modernize and transform USDA's IT services across the U.S. and abroad

