Avanza Rebounds as Danske Says Higher Costs Don't Change Positive View (PLX AI) – Avanza made up for early losses and then some, trading 1.1% in positive territory after Danske Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock despite rising expenses.Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses … (PLX AI) – Avanza made up for early losses and then some, trading 1.1% in positive territory after Danske Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock despite rising expenses.

Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses increased 14% in the quarter, which initially led to the stock losing ground after the open

However, with the revenue beat there is no reason to change the positive view, Danske said, reiterating buy and price target of SEK 361

Danske has a positive view on Avanza's long-term growth and return on equity, with the company's 35% ROE target actually not yet including the impact from higher rates



Wertpapier

Avanza Bank Holding Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 14:18

