Avanza Rebounds as Danske Says Higher Costs Don't Change Positive View
(PLX AI) – Avanza made up for early losses and then some, trading 1.1% in positive territory after Danske Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock despite rising expenses.Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses …
- Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses increased 14% in the quarter, which initially led to the stock losing ground after the open
- However, with the revenue beat there is no reason to change the positive view, Danske said, reiterating buy and price target of SEK 361
- Danske has a positive view on Avanza's long-term growth and return on equity, with the company's 35% ROE target actually not yet including the impact from higher rates
