Palfinger Sees Q1, H1 EBIT Significantly Below Last Year (PLX AI) – Palfinger says EBIT for the first quarter and for the first half of 2022 will be significantly below the previous year.Palfinger cites due to massive cost increases and an unstable supply chain and says its own price increases have a … (PLX AI) – Palfinger says EBIT for the first quarter and for the first half of 2022 will be significantly below the previous year.

Palfinger cites due to massive cost increases and an unstable supply chain and says its own price increases have a heavily delayed effect due to the high order backlog and as a consequence are unable to adequately compensate for the cost increases in the first half of 2022

Company expects further price increases to take effect in the second half of the year and to compensate for the decline in EBIT during the first half of 2022. Wertpapier

Palfinger Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 19:36 | | 37 0 | 0 20.01.2022, 19:36 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer