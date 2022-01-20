Siemens Gamesa Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Cuts FY Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa Q1 revenue EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 2,200 million.
- Q1 orders EUR 2,500 million
- Q1 EBIT pre PPA and I&R costs of EUR -309 million
- Outlook FY EBIT margin -4 to +1%, down from previously guided 1-4%
- Siemens Gamesa sees FY revenue decline 2-9%, compared to decline of 2-7% previously
- Keeps long term targets of EBIT margin 8-10%
