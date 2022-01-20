Siemens Gamesa Blames Profit Warning on Supply Chain Disruptions, Cost Inflation (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa said first-quarter performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated.These supply chain tensions have resulted in higher than expected … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa said first-quarter performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated.

These supply chain tensions have resulted in higher than expected cost inflation, mainly affecting the company's Wind Turbine segment

Says volatile market conditions have impacted some of our customers’ investment decisions and, as a consequence, resulted in delays to some of our projects

Additionally, the ramp-up challenges of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, including some necessary design changes, have affected production and project execution schedule

The negative impact of these delays and changes in production plans has been exacerbated by the existing bottlenecks in the supply chain, the company said

Siemens Gamesa announced Q1 revenue below expectations and cut its full-year guidance for EBIT margin and revenue decline



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie





