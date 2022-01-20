checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Blames Profit Warning on Supply Chain Disruptions, Cost Inflation

(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa said first-quarter performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated.These supply chain tensions have resulted in higher than expected …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa said first-quarter performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated.
  • These supply chain tensions have resulted in higher than expected cost inflation, mainly affecting the company's Wind Turbine segment
  • Says volatile market conditions have impacted some of our customers’ investment decisions and, as a consequence, resulted in delays to some of our projects
  • Additionally, the ramp-up challenges of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, including some necessary design changes, have affected production and project execution schedule
  • The negative impact of these delays and changes in production plans has been exacerbated by the existing bottlenecks in the supply chain, the company said
  • Siemens Gamesa announced Q1 revenue below expectations and cut its full-year guidance for EBIT margin and revenue decline


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
20.01.2022, 21:04  |  34   |   |   

