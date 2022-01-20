Ventas Sees Q4 Net Income Below Its Previous Guidance
(PLX AI) – Ventas Sees Q4 Net Income Below Previous Guidance Range, mainly due to non-cash mark-to-market on Brookdale warrants and increased noncash property impairments, including on assets sold in Q4Ventas Sees Q4 FFO at High End of Previously …
- Ventas Sees Q4 FFO at High End of Previously Issued Guidance Range before $6 million of HHS proceeds received in Q4
