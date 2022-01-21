checkAd

Protector Forsikring Reports 8% Growth in Q4 Gross Written Premiums

(PLX AI) – Protector Forsikring gives update on volume growth and says it had a good start in 2022.Protector Forsikring Q4 2021; Growth in gross written premium of 8%The growth in Q4 is driven by Denmark and Sweden. Furthermore, premium growth is …

  • (PLX AI) – Protector Forsikring gives update on volume growth and says it had a good start in 2022.
  • Protector Forsikring Q4 2021; Growth in gross written premium of 8%
  • The growth in Q4 is driven by Denmark and Sweden. Furthermore, premium growth is supported by continued price increases and a low client churn
