Vestas Drops 5% After Siemens Gamesa Issued Profit Warning Last Night (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 5% at the open after competitor Siemens Gamesa issued a profit warning last night. Siemens Gamesa reported quarterly revenue below expectations and cut outlook, citing supply chain disruptions and cost inflationThere is … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 5% at the open after competitor Siemens Gamesa issued a profit warning last night.

Siemens Gamesa reported quarterly revenue below expectations and cut outlook, citing supply chain disruptions and cost inflation

There is an obvious negative read-over to Vestas, likely to trigger negative estimates revisions, SEB said

It seems increasingly likely that Vestas will be guiding a margin decline year-over-year in 2022, SEB said

The probability that Vestas has lost market share in calendar Q4 21 has increased, SEB said

The Vestas 2022 guidance risks showing low profitability, Sydbank said

There is a higher chance that Vestas will guide for EBIT margin below 5% than above 5%, Sydbank said



Wertpapier

Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 21.01.2022, 09:10 | | 42 0 | 0 21.01.2022, 09:10 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer