Vestas Drops 5% After Siemens Gamesa Issued Profit Warning Last Night
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 5% at the open after competitor Siemens Gamesa issued a profit warning last night. Siemens Gamesa reported quarterly revenue below expectations and cut outlook, citing supply chain disruptions and cost inflationThere is …
- Siemens Gamesa reported quarterly revenue below expectations and cut outlook, citing supply chain disruptions and cost inflation
- There is an obvious negative read-over to Vestas, likely to trigger negative estimates revisions, SEB said
- It seems increasingly likely that Vestas will be guiding a margin decline year-over-year in 2022, SEB said
- The probability that Vestas has lost market share in calendar Q4 21 has increased, SEB said
- The Vestas 2022 guidance risks showing low profitability, Sydbank said
- There is a higher chance that Vestas will guide for EBIT margin below 5% than above 5%, Sydbank said
