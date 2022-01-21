Ørsted Signs MoUs for 1.6 GW Incheon Offshore Wind Project
(PLX AI) – Ørsted signs MoUs with leading Korean utilities and takes important step in the development of 1.6 GW Incheon offshore wind project.Ørsted signs MoUs with Korean state-owned utilities Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) and Korea Midland Power …
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted signs MoUs with leading Korean utilities and takes important step in the development of 1.6 GW Incheon offshore wind project.
- Ørsted signs MoUs with Korean state-owned utilities Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) and Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0