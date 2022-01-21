Ørsted Signs MoUs for 1.6 GW Incheon Offshore Wind Project (PLX AI) – Ørsted signs MoUs with leading Korean utilities and takes important step in the development of 1.6 GW Incheon offshore wind project.Ørsted signs MoUs with Korean state-owned utilities Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) and Korea Midland Power … (PLX AI) – Ørsted signs MoUs with leading Korean utilities and takes important step in the development of 1.6 GW Incheon offshore wind project.

Ørsted signs MoUs with Korean state-owned utilities Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) and Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO)

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 21.01.2022, 09:14

