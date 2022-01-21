GN Store Nord Has Compelling Entry Point, Goldman Says in Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord is at a compelling entry point after recent weakness, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral. Price target cut to DKK 460 from DKK 545The current valuation is undemanding, especially compared … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord is at a compelling entry point after recent weakness, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.

Price target cut to DKK 460 from DKK 545

The current valuation is undemanding, especially compared to hearing aid peers Demant and Sonova, Goldman said

Shares are down 0.5% in early trading Wertpapier

