Per Aarsleff Rises as Carnegie Initiates with Buy (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose in a down market after Carnegie initiated coverage with a buy rating. Price target DKK 395Aarsleff has strong win rates in Danish public tenders, exposure to attractive, margin-accretive, high-growth verticals and … (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose in a down market after Carnegie initiated coverage with a buy rating.

Price target DKK 395

Aarsleff has strong win rates in Danish public tenders, exposure to attractive, margin-accretive, high-growth verticals and stable earnings growth at an attractive valuation, Carnegie said

Price target implies 30% upside from yesterday's close Wertpapier

Per Aarsleff Holding Bearer (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 21.01.2022, 10:04 | | 26 0 | 0 21.01.2022, 10:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer