Per Aarsleff Rises as Carnegie Initiates with Buy
(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose in a down market after Carnegie initiated coverage with a buy rating. Price target DKK 395Aarsleff has strong win rates in Danish public tenders, exposure to attractive, margin-accretive, high-growth verticals and …
- Price target DKK 395
- Aarsleff has strong win rates in Danish public tenders, exposure to attractive, margin-accretive, high-growth verticals and stable earnings growth at an attractive valuation, Carnegie said
- Price target implies 30% upside from yesterday's close
