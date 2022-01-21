checkAd

Per Aarsleff Rises as Carnegie Initiates with Buy

(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose in a down market after Carnegie initiated coverage with a buy rating. Price target DKK 395Aarsleff has strong win rates in Danish public tenders, exposure to attractive, margin-accretive, high-growth verticals and …

  • (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose in a down market after Carnegie initiated coverage with a buy rating.
  • Price target DKK 395
  • Aarsleff has strong win rates in Danish public tenders, exposure to attractive, margin-accretive, high-growth verticals and stable earnings growth at an attractive valuation, Carnegie said
  • Price target implies 30% upside from yesterday's close
Autor: PLX AI
21.01.2022, 10:04   

