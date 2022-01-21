Kamux Now Sees 2021 Revenue EUR 936-938 Million up from EUR 850-900 Million Before (PLX AI) – Kamux outlook FY 2021 revenue raised to EUR 936-938 million from EUR 850-900 million.Cites strong growth during the last quarter and the increased average price of sold carsNo change to outlook for adj. operating profit to increase from … (PLX AI) – Kamux outlook FY 2021 revenue raised to EUR 936-938 million from EUR 850-900 million.

Cites strong growth during the last quarter and the increased average price of sold cars

No change to outlook for adj. operating profit to increase from the previous year Wertpapier

