Kamux Now Sees 2021 Revenue EUR 936-938 Million up from EUR 850-900 Million Before
- (PLX AI) – Kamux outlook FY 2021 revenue raised to EUR 936-938 million from EUR 850-900 million.
- Cites strong growth during the last quarter and the increased average price of sold cars
- No change to outlook for adj. operating profit to increase from the previous year
