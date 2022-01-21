Topdanmark Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q4 net income DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 360 million.Q4 EPS DKK 7.1 vs. estimate DKK 4.1Q4 combined ratio 81.8% vs. estimate 85.8%Q4 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 88%Compared with the profit forecast … (PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q4 net income DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 360 million.

Q4 EPS DKK 7.1 vs. estimate DKK 4.1

Q4 combined ratio 81.8% vs. estimate 85.8%

Q4 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 88%

Compared with the profit forecast model for 2022 in the Q1-Q3 Report, the assumed combined ratio for 2022 is lowered to 85.5-88 excluding run-off

The expected premium growth in non-life is unchanged at 4-5.5%

The post-tax profit forecast model for 2022 amounts to DKK 1,200-1,450m, excluding run-off Wertpapier

Topdanmark Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 21.01.2022, 12:02 | | 15 0 | 0 21.01.2022, 12:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer