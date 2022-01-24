PowerTap announces Election of Pinakin Patel, Inventor of AES technology to California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC)

AES Technology inventor, Pinakin Patel, elected to the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) Board



The CHBC is a prestigious group advocating hydrogen policy at a national level promoting commercialization of new and existing technologies

Mr. Patel’s appointment will ensure AES technology meets the needs of the United States transition to low-carbon economy, marking another step towards the successful adoption and commercialization of AES technology



TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that Pinakin Patel, co-founder of AES-100 Inc, and lead inventor of the Advance Electrolyzer Technology (AES) for green hydrogen technology, has been elected to the CHBC Board. The California Hydrogen Business Council is a national level organization promoting and advocating for the commercialization of low-carbon and green hydrogen technologies. Its membership includes over 140 companies engaged in every aspect of the hydrogen supply chain worldwide. The Company owns 49 percent of AES-100 Inc.

As a prior member of the Board of Directors of National Hydrogen Association, Mr. Patel has received recognition and awards for his many contributions to the emerging green hydrogen industry. Of specific importance, Mr. Patel successfully championed the definition of green hydrogen to include waste-derived hydrogen. This broadened definition opened new pathways to develop lower-cost green hydrogen. It allowed the inclusion of other feedstocks such as biogas, digester gas, landfill gas and renewable natural gas. This pioneering work by Mr. Patel has laid the foundation for the emerging green hydrogen industry for transition to sustainable development of tomorrow. It has also strengthened his ongoing commitment to AES technology.

As a major investor in AES technology, PowerTap is committed to leveraging the best ideas and working with the best talent in the world to pursue our ambitious green energy goals.

California is key target market for AES technology. With a growing footprint of green energy generation, the California power grid is forced to curtail power production during the day. This curtailment is expensive to California ratepayers, and waste of valuable green energy. AES technology provides a promising solution to the curtailment problems, ensuring excess green energy is stored as hydrogen for later use.