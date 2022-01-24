NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Quote

Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund')

Net asset value per share as at 31 December 2021

As at 31 December 2021, the net asset value ('NAV') per share of Reinet Fund amounted to € 30.12 (30 September 2021: € 27.92) based on 171.3 million shares in issue.

The entire ordinary share capital of Reinet Fund of 171.3 million shares is owned by Reinet Investments S.C.A. In addition, 1 000 management shares in Reinet Fund are held by Reinet Fund Manager S.A.

As at 31 December 2021, the NAV amounted to € 5 159 million, an increase of € 376 million from 30 September 2021.

The NAV reflects Reinet Fund's shareholding in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited, British American Tobacco p.l.c., its other investments and cash resources, together with other assets and liabilities. Assets and liabilities have been revalued to their estimated fair values as at 31 December 2021. The NAV calculation has not been audited.