Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through Development of Epi proColon 'Next-Gen' Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

Greg Hamilton retained as CEO through 2025

Appointment underscores Epigenomics' commitment to the company's enhanced blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, Epi proColon "Next-Gen", which provides a large untapped opportunity in the cancer screening market

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), January 24, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY), the German-American cancer molecular diagnostics company, announced today that the Supervisory Board retained Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2025. Mr. Hamilton has been CEO of Epigenomics AG since mid-2016 and will continue to lead the company through the development, FDA approval and commercialization of the company's Epi proColon "Next-Gen" Colorectal Cancer (CRC) screening test.

Mr. Hamilton, (51), has been instrumental in working with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish clear reimbursement requirements for future blood-based CRC tests. Based upon the efforts of Epigenomics, CMS has issued a National Coverage Determination (NCD) for blood-based CRC screening that gives Epigenomics a clear path to develop a commercially successful next generation product. Prior to joining Epigenomics, Mr. Hamilton was Chief Executive Officer & Director of AltheaDx Inc., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Enigma Diagnostics Inc., Vice President of Operations and Finance at Third Wave Technologies Inc. and Vice President of Operations at Hologic Inc. He has been responsible for multiple FDA-approved products including a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) High Risk Screening assay and the first ever cleared HPV genotyping assay. Mr. Hamilton received his MBA from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Purdue University.