Ina Invest completes acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd.

Ina Invest completes acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd.

24.01.2022 / 07:00

Glattpark (Opfikon), 24 January 2022 - Last Friday, 21 January 2022, Ina Invest successfully completed the acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd. with the attractive development site 'Bredella' in Pratteln BL. Together with its investment partners, Ina Invest has thus fully acquired CERES Group Holding Ltd. as the majority shareholder. The transaction was announced on 16 December 2021.

The core of the real estate portfolio of CERES Group Holding Ltd. is the Buss site at Pratteln railway station with the 'Bredella' development project. With a surface area of 82,600m2 and a viable floor space of 172,500m2, the site is to be transformed into a lively central quarter with 70% residential space (more than 1,000 apartments) and 30% commercial space in the course of the next 20 years.
 
As announced, part of the purchase price was paid in shares of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. 886,656 registered shares were issued for this purpose. Upon completion of the transaction, the share capital of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. is CHF 292,596.48 which is divided up into 9,753,216 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.03 each.
 

Contact for investors and analysts
Marc Pointet, CEO
T +41 44 552 97 00
investors@ina-invest.com

Contact for media
Bantel & Partner Ltd., 8008 Zürich
Andreas Bantel, partner
T +41 79 231 56 62
andreas.bantel@bantel.ch
 

Schedule

02 March 2022: Media and analysts' conference on the 2021 full-year results
30 March 2022: Annual General Meeting

 

Ina Invest is a Swiss real estate company created from the spin-off of half of Implenia's development portfolio. Ina Invest is developing this initial set of projects in order to build up a portfolio of profitable properties, while continuing to make acquisitions to secure future growth. The properties have a varied usage profile, with a primary focus on residential developments, and are in very good locations all over Switzerland. Ina Invest plans to continue investing in and growing its portfolio. Thanks to its transparent collaboration with Implenia, Ina Invest benefits from the expertise of Switzerland's leading construction and real estate services provider. In the development and management of its portfolio, Ina Invest maintains the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic view of the entire value chain and integrating sustainability across all phases. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (INA, CH0524026959). More information can be found at ina-invest.com.


