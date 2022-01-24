checkAd

Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial

Swiss Prime Sites Solutions / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Funds
Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial

24.01.2022 / 07:00

Press Release

The fund management company of the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial is planning a second issue for March 2022 with a volume of around CHF 145 million and a subscription ratio of 1:1. The payment date for the fund units will be in April 2022. Existing investors can exercise their subscription rights in respect of the capital increase. Before the start of the subscription period, investors will have the opportunity to benefit from a discounted issue commission by means of pre-commitments. Graduated discounts will also be granted for higher subscription volumes.

Detailed information on the transaction will be published shortly before the capital increase. The issue proceeds will be used to further expand the high-quality property portfolio.

Fund portrait
The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial invests directly in good to very good locations (AB-BA approach) throughout Switzerland, primarily in commercial real estate. The investment focus is on broad diversification, high cash flow stability and economically established locations.

Zurich, 24 January 2022

  • Issue planned for March 2022
  • Payment at the beginning of April 2022
  • Subscription ratio of 1:1 with an issuing volume of around CHF 145 million

If you have any questions, please contact:
 
Fabian Linke, Head Business Development & Fundraising
Tel. +41 58 317 17 98, fabian.linke@sps.swiss
 
Andrea Schaller, Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 317 17 51, andrea.schaller@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG
Swiss Prime Site Solutions is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. The real estate asset manager, which has CHF 3.6 billion in assets under management and a pipeline of over CHF 600 million, develops tailor-made services and real estate solutions for third-party clients. Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG has been approved as a fund manager by FINMA pursuant to Art. 2 (1)(d) in conjunction with Art. 5 (1) FinIA.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Swiss Prime Sites Solutions
Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201
8005 Zürich
Switzerland
ISIN: CH1139099068
Valor: 11390990
EQS News ID: 1271787

 
End of News EQS News Service

1271787  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271787&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.01.2022, 07:00  |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial Swiss Prime Sites Solutions / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Funds Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial 24.01.2022 / 07:00 Press Release The fund management company of the Swiss Prime Site Solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Receives Notice of ...
DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through ...
DGAP-News: Erfolgreicher Abschluss des GJ/2021 mit +34 % Wachstum in Q4 führt zu deutlichem Umsatzanstieg in ...
DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english
DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english
DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap gibt die Wahl von Pinakin Patel, Erfinder der AES-Technologie, ...
DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english
DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english
Ina Invest completes acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd.
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: 94,1 % statt 76,5 % - Handelsblatt korrigiert Sensitivität des NanoRepro ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Weitere Erhöhung der Prognose für 2022/ EBITDA 2021 über Prognose
BioNTech-Aktien vor dem Fall?
DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG übertrifft nach ersten Berechnungen Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Ad-hoc Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Westwing meldet ein Umsatzwachstum von 21% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf EUR 522 Mio. und ein ...
DGAP-News: ATMOFIZER Technologies Inc.: Atmofizer vermutet illegalen Handel bei Aktienkursverfall
DGAP-Adhoc: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA - Verschiebung ...
Lindt & Sprüngli mit zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: Datametrex plant, die KI-Branche aufzurollen
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap gibt ein Update zu seinem Beteiligungsunternehmen FusionOne, ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - FINANCIAL CREDITOR CONSENT OBTAINED FOR CERTAIN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​PAION ÜBERTRÄGT CHINESISCHE REMIMAZOLAM-PATENTE UND VERKAUFT DAMIT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP N.V.
DGAP-News: Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal veröffentlicht Neujahrsschreiben an die Aktionäre
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap meldet beschleunigte kommerzielle Entwicklung einer grünen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: 94,1 % statt 76,5 % - Handelsblatt korrigiert Sensitivität des NanoRepro ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys gibt vorläufigen Monjuvi-Umsatz für 2021 bekannt und veröffentlicht Finanzprognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Weitere Erhöhung der Prognose für 2022/ EBITDA 2021 über Prognose
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies und BioSafe Systems ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt