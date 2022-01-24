Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial

The fund management company of the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial is planning a second issue for March 2022 with a volume of around CHF 145 million and a subscription ratio of 1:1. The payment date for the fund units will be in April 2022. Existing investors can exercise their subscription rights in respect of the capital increase. Before the start of the subscription period, investors will have the opportunity to benefit from a discounted issue commission by means of pre-commitments. Graduated discounts will also be granted for higher subscription volumes.

Detailed information on the transaction will be published shortly before the capital increase. The issue proceeds will be used to further expand the high-quality property portfolio.

Fund portrait

The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial invests directly in good to very good locations (AB-BA approach) throughout Switzerland, primarily in commercial real estate. The investment focus is on broad diversification, high cash flow stability and economically established locations.